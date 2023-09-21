UAE - The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, work on which is currently underway, will become a distinctive tourist destination once the project is complete, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

He was speaking after inspecting work at the AED46 million ($12.52 million) project, being built as part of Dewa’s social responsibility initiatives, said a Wam news agency report.

Al Tayer said: “Dewa is implementing the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for comprehensive and sustainable development all over Dubai, and provide innovative job opportunities for the citizens of the area, as well as promote society happiness. The aim is to transform Hatta into a tourism and investment hub, while preserving its heritage and attractive nature.

"The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project will create a sustainable natural environment, in addition to developing the area and turning it into recreational spaces and a tourist attraction in the UAE," he said.

The project includes creating a natural water stream aligning with Hatta’s nature. Investment opportunities abound with four oases that have coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds, in addition to shops for selling natural honey, local products and souvenirs.

The shops will be given as grants from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development, said Al Tayer.

"In implementing the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, we are keen to use the latest, most advanced and safe technologies to suit the geological conditions of the Hatta region, taking into account the highest international environmental standards to preserve the Hatta Mountain Reserve and harmonise the project with its surroundings," he said.

The project will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the mountainous areas of the UAE. At every step of the project, DEWA is keen to use sustainable materials that blend with the natural surroundings. The water canal ends at a lake that forms a diverse biological ecosystem and promotes a balanced natural aquatic life, Al Tayer added.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is unique for its innovative architectural idea, inspired by the hexagonal beehive design since Hatta is famous as a global hub for high-quality honey. The project’s oases are linked with bridges crossing the water canal, forming a lively and picturesque site to spend time.

The project will use the slope of the upper dam of Hatta to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam.

