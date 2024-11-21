Saudi developer Midad has announced that work has been completed on mega suspended bridges located within the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project located in the Saudi ports city.

Spanning 60m long and 130m above sea level, the bridges will connect the towers and include eight floors weighing 2,500 tonnes, transforming the Jeddah skyline, said a statement from Midad.

Designed by SOM, the Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project features 249 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 21 serviced apartments for short- and long-term stays, and 76 private residences, including penthouses.

It boasts opulent interiors, tasteful design elements, expansive living spaces for families, spa-inspired bathrooms, and marble-clad interiors, as well as outdoor terraces overlooking the Red Sea.

Rasha Al Othaim, Head of Marketing and PR at Midad, said: "This is a turning point in architectural excellence and luxury living for the city of Jeddah, and embodies Saudi Arabia’s future vision to create high-end mega development living environments."

The city of Jeddah is introducing its newest architectural masterpiece 'Suspended bridges' at the luxurious Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project, she stated.

"As the Saudi ports city continues to bolster its position as a leading tourist destination and a gateway to the two mosques, it not only stands as a dynamic commercial hub but provides a unique cultural tapestry that attracts visitors from around the world," added Rasha.

Bart Carnahan, the President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said: "Our Hotels & Resorts portfolio is witnessing a significant growth in the kingdom. Our Four Seasons Private Residences Jeddah project will be the perfect addition to our existing and future hotels in this important destination."

A leading Saudi real estate developer, Midad said its key focus is on creating luxury hospitality and mixed-use projects that combine traditional design with modern architecture to deliver redefine world-class properties.

