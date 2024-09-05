TAIF — Taif Governorate has renewed its Healthy Cities Accreditation Certificate for the second time, becoming the first Saudi city to achieve this distinction twice, after meeting 80 criteria set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The international accreditation was awarded following a final evaluation that highlighted Taif's distinguished parks, walking spaces, and initiatives promoting health through schools and primary care centers, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform the health sector.

Prince Saud bin Nahar, Governor of Taif, received the certificate from Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel.

Saudi Arabia leads the region with the most WHO-accredited healthy cities, holding 16 certificates across various regions.

The Ministry of Health's Healthy Cities Program is recognized as the first WHO Collaborating Center for Healthy Cities at the regional level and the fourth globally.

The program focuses on sustainability initiatives to reduce chronic diseases, improve Saudi Arabia’s standing in international health indicators, and decrease health risks and medical costs, contributing to a healthier society.

Al-Jalajel emphasized that Taif's accreditation renewal reflects the ongoing support of Saudi leadership, coordination among multiple sectors, and community efforts. The program involves contributions from the Taif Municipality, Ministry of Health, Taif University, Civil Defense, General Traffic Department, and various other public and private entities.

During his visit, the Minister inspected King Abdulaziz Specialist Hospital and the Red Crescent Authority branch to ensure the quality and efficiency of health services in Taif.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).