Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has team up with Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO) to showcase the magic of the country.

Wego continues to partner with leading tourism boards globally to provide more choice for travellers and promote the best of those destinations, making it easier for travellers to discover their charms, the company said.

Through the company’s cutting-edge platform, travellers will be empowered to explore Morocco's hidden gems through immersive virtual experiences, curated itineraries, and tailored suggestions that cater to their unique preferences.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: “We are excited to embark our partnership with Moroccan National Tourist Office. This partnership is set to inspire and captivate travelers worldwide, igniting a sense of wanderlust. We recorded over 39% increase in the number of searches to the country in 2023 in comparison to the same period last year, with over 2 million searches so far. We are looking forward to forging a long-lasting relationship with the board.”

Morocco offers a diverse range of experiences for all types of travellers during the summer.

For history and culture enthusiasts, exploring the ancient medinas of cities like Marrakech and Fes is a must. Immerse yourself in the bustling souks, admire stunning architectural masterpieces like the Koutoubia Mosque, and visit historical sites such as the iconic Jardin Majorelle.

Nature lovers can embark on an adventure to the Sahara Desert, where they can experience the magic of camel trekking, spend a night under the starry desert sky, and witness mesmerizing sunsets over the golden dunes.

Beachgoers can head to coastal towns like Essaouira or Agadir, where they can relax on pristine sandy beaches, try water sports like surfing, or savor delicious seafood.

Food enthusiasts can indulge in the aromatic flavors of Moroccan cuisine, sampling tagines, couscous, and traditional mint tea in local restaurants or joining cooking classes to learn the secrets of Moroccan culinary delights.

With its vibrant markets, captivating landscapes, rich heritage, and warm hospitality, Morocco offers an unforgettable summer experience for travelers of all interests.

