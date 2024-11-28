UAE - Wego, a leading travel app and one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the Middle East and North Africa has unveiled the top visa-free destinations for UAE travellers for UAE National Day weekend.

The last long weekend of the year awaits UAE residents, in time for the National Day 2024 celebration. Wego has compiled a list of the best destinations that UAE travelers can visit conveniently without the need for a visa.

These destinations, conveniently situated within a 5-hour flight radius from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, serve as ideal spots for a quick, hassle-free retreat to enjoy a much-needed break.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is an especially thrilling destination this time of the year. Spend a few days in the capital Baku to soak up the festive atmosphere and then take a day trip or two to the country’s northern area to stay in the most scenic ski and spa resorts in the region.

Travel to Azerbaijan is visa-free for UAE citizens, allowing stays of up to three months. Meanwhile, UAE residents with a valid residency visa can get a visa on arrival.

From Dubai: 3-hour direct flights, served by flydubai, Emirates, and Azerbaijan Airlines. Starting from AED834

From Abu Dhabi: 3-hour direct flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 523

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The cooler weather makes this the perfect time to explore the bustling city with its growing entertainment industry. The citywide festival Riyadh Season is also in full swing, where families will find plenty of fun activities, events, and exhibitions to look forward to. Also UAE citizens do not need a visa to travel to Saudi Arabia.

From Dubai: 2-hour direct flights, served by Flynas, flyadeal, Emirates, Saudia, and flydubai. Starting from AED 190.

From Abu Dhabi: 2-hour direct flights, served by Etihad Airways, Flynas, and Saudia. Starting from AED 727.

Istanbul, Turkiye

The Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar, and Hagia Sophia are world-famous must-visit attractions. However, don’t miss out on seeking small joys that only the city can provide: sipping Turkish coffee alongside elders in a quaint shop, petting beloved street cats, and sampling the freshest seafood by the Bosphorus.

UAE passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in Turkey.

From Dubai: 5-hour direct flights, served by AJet, flydubai, Pegasus Airlines, and Emirates. Starting from AED 903

From Abu Dhabi: 5-hour direct flights, served by Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Pegasus Airlines, and Turkish Airlines. Starting from AED 673

Tbilisi, Georgia

The city's famed hospitality, delicious local food, and scenery straight out of a storybook are reasons enough to visit this European hidden gem. On top of that, it’s also considered one of the best budget destinations by seasoned travelers. When you visit Tbilisi, expect to enjoy it so much you’ll plan to return soon.

UAE nationals can visit Georgia without a visa. Expat residents with valid permits can visit with a short-term tourist visa on arrival, allowing stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

From Dubai: 3-hour direct flights, served by flydubai and Emirates. Starting from AED 844.

From Abu Dhabi: 3-hour direct flights, served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. Starting from AED 674.

Bucharest, Romania

Journey into the romantic heart of Romania for a long weekend and you’ll discover a city steeped in history and lore. Bucharest offers a version of Europe that’s friendlier on your wallet, with no less intrigues and opportunities for fun discoveries. Visit must-see attractions like Romanian Athenaeum and Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum, before settling down for a hearty meal at local cafes.

Romania is now visa-free for UAE nationals for a 90-day period of stay.

From Dubai: 5.5-hour direct flights, served by Wizz Air Malta, Emirates, and flydubai. Starting from AED 359.

From Abu Dhabi: 5.5-hour direct flights, served by Wizz Air Malta. Starting from AED 279.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).