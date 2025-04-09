UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced an extension of its long-standing partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), cementing a collaboration that continues to reward loyalty members with Etihad Guest Miles for their daily purchases.

This renewal, building on a successful alliance launched in 2017, amplifies the value for FAB credit cardholders and Etihad Guest members through exclusive perks and enhanced opportunities to earn miles faster.

In a limited time offer, UAE residents who sign up for the new Etihad Guest Visa Infinite Credit Card can earn up to 110,000 Welcome Miles, valid until April 30m, said the airline in a statement.

Guests will receive double the welcome miles with 55,000 joining miles and 55,000 miles as a bonus offer. Other benefits include free worldwide airport lounge access and a fast track to earning Etihad Guest Gold status, it stated.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: "We’re delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank to 2027, a move that underscores our dedication to delivering outstanding value to our members."

"This renewal ensures our guests can effortlessly earn miles on everyday spending, bringing them closer to their next adventure or coveted reward," he noted.

First Abu Dhabi Bank expressed delight at deepening its partnership with Etihad Guest, a collaboration that elevates the rewards experience for cardholders.

This extension reflects the bank’s commitment to offering innovative, value-driven solutions that seamlessly blend lifestyle and travel benefits, empowering customers to explore the world with ease, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

