Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the Mena region, and German National Tourist Office (GNTO) for the GCC have signed new partnership to inspire travellers to visit the country post Covid-19.

The German.Local.Culture. campaign promotes Germany focusing on four themes: ‘Flair, Craft, Taste and Green’. The campaign will be marketed to Wego’s wide user base to bring more travellers from the Mena region.

Wego’s data shows that Germany is in the top 10 destinations for Mena travellers looking to travel to Europe in 2022.

The campaign will be launched digitally through social media networks for a broader reach to establish an authentic image of Germany as a sustainable travel destination. The country attracts tourists for its historic architecture, picturesque Old Towns, urban city vitality, impressive industrial monuments, castles and palaces and unspoiled nature.

The 'Flair' theme showcases the architectural styles of the German cities and places of cultural interest to the tourists. The theme highlights the regional roots of small towns with fascinating historical stories. GNTB, through the campaign, aims to reignite the love of architecture among foreign tourists.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Mena and India of Wego, said: “Following the successful campaigns, we’re partnering with the German National Tourist Board for the third year running. We are looking forward to inviting even more travellers to this preferred European destination through this campaign.”

The campaign also focuses on enjoyable travel experiences even under covid-19 circumstances. These experiences include Germany's classical and world-famous opera houses attracting about one-third of worldwide operatic performances. The famous opera houses have historic concert halls, ornate stucco, and plush furniture.

Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing at GNTO GCC, said: “The GCC is our second-strongest overseas market with more than 130,000 overnight stays recorded in the first quarter of 2022. That is an immense increase of roughly 258 per cent when compared to the same period of 2021. Our German.Local.Culture. campaign aims to inspire travellers to explore Germany differently, immersing themselves in the country’s cultural delicacies. Summer travels are just around the corner, and we are eagerly awaiting an influx of visitors from the GCC coming to enjoy the four elements of the campaign: Craft, Taste, Flair, and Green.”

Outletcity Metzingen, the largest outlet in Europe, is a must see for all types of travellers as it combines shopping with award-winning architecture and that metropolitan feeling in a stimulating neighbourhood with mountains, palaces, and the idyllic, romantic half-timbered house-aesthetic.

The city has more than 150 world-famous brands and is the hometown of Hugo Boss with a long history in textiles. The buildings are grouped loosely with open areas with fountains and gardens inviting visitors to linger and stroll. Here travellers can expect to get a great deal of up to 70% discount on fashion, accessories, beauty products and home living products. In this way Outletcity Metzingen combines all themes of the German.Local.Culture campaign.

Before the pandemic, Germany reported the arrival of about 39.56 million tourists. The German.Local.Culture. campaign focuses on rebounding the tourism sector and attracting more visitors.

