Doha, Qatar: Eid Al Adha offers citizens, residents and tourists coming to Qatar an opportunity to immerse themselves in vibrant events, special deals and exciting activities. The festive environment attracts a large number of visitors from the GCC countries.

This year there was an increase in the number of visitors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates during Eid Al Adha and the percentage of Saudis was the largest.

Ali Thabet, an expert and consultant in tourism and marketing, speaking to The Peninsula said, “During Eid Al Adha holidays, we noticed an increase in the number of visitors to Qatar, especially from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates and the percentage of Saudis was the largest. This can be seen through the occupancy [rate] of hotel rooms in Doha and the number of vehicles that entered through Salwa border crossing.

“This increase in the number of GCC visitors is a result of Qatar’s developed tourism infrastructure and the efforts by Qatar Tourism.”

About Qataris and residents’ travel during Eid Al Adha, Ali Thabet said, “During Eid people went on short trips, but most people plan to travel after Eid to avoid crowding and high ticket prices. The Eid trips were to nearby destinations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and some headed to London.”

“After Eid, reservation for long summer vacation begins. Britain, European countries and the USA are likely to have the largest share. One of the most attractive destinations for tourists from Qatar is London. Besides, Turkiye draws a large number of tourists, followed by Germany, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.”

Ali Thabet added that during summer vacations a large number of residents travel to their countries of origin.

Talking about the tourism scene in Qatar, he said, “Qatar has the distinction of holding events throughout the year. One of the most remarkable things that the country has done recently is the air conditioning of the outdoor tourist sites so that tourists can visit and enjoy even during high temperatures.”

He said that things are moving in the right direction to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 by increasing the number of visitors and the share of gross domestic product from tourism to 12%.

Khaled Lakmoush, General Manager at Al Muftah Travel said, “The most number of visitors this year during Eid Al Adha were from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while most Qataris and residents planned trips to Thailand, the UAE and Turkiye.”

Lakmoush added that UK, Thailand, Maldives, Russia and Turkiye are favourite travel destinations for Qataris and residents. “Banana Island, Hilton Salwa Resort, Lusail, Katara, Mshereib and West Walk are main the attractions for foreign tourists.

“The tourism in Qatar is impacted by factors such as festive environment, entertainment and sports events. The weather also plays a role.”

"Most tourists plan their trip to Qatar during winter. However, during summer vacations, the majority of the visitors to the country are relatives to people living in Qatar,” Lakmoush said.

Qatar’s travel and tourism sector is set to contribute QR90.8bn to the country’s economy this year, constituting 11.3% of the nation’s total output, according to a recent report. It is anticipated to generate more than 334,500 jobs nationwide, accounting for a substantial 15.8% of the entire workforce, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2024 Economic Impact Research has forecasted.

The travel and tourism sector’s GDP contribution surged by 31% in 2023, hitting a record QR81.2bn, which amounts to 10.3% of Qatar’s overall economic output.

Qatar is rapidly establishing itself as one of the world’s most captivating travel destinations, offering a unique blend of rich Arabian heritage and modern amenities.

