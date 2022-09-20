UAE - VFS Global said that UAE nationals as well as nationals of the 75 eligible countries residing in the UAE, can apply for their Indonesia Visa on Arrival through VFS Global by submitting their documents and paying the fees online prior to their travel.

VFS Global has entered into an exclusive agreement with TLP, the Immigration Department for Republic of Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, to provide online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access and concierge services to international passengers upon arrival in Jakarta.

A confirmation will be sent to their registered email ID and the visa processed in advance to be stamped upon arrival. With the payment having been made online, the on-arrival process reduces to just the stamping of the visa, which can be done at the designated fast-track Visa on Arrival immigration lanes.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global said: “Indonesia is a popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application journey quicker and simpler. With tech-led Do It Yourself solutions becoming increasingly popular, this first-ever fast-track Visa on Arrival service is sure to offer applicants a more relaxed on-arrival experience.”

Indonesia received over 15 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the pandemic. Between January and July 2022, the destination has welcomed around 1 million international travellers.

VFS Global will offer Standard and Express service options. Applicants opting for the Standard service will be able to submit their applications no less than 72 hours prior to the date of departure, and benefit from the fast-track immigration process. Those opting for the Express service will be able to submit their applications no less than 24 hours prior to the date of departure. The Express service additionally provides end-to-end personalised assistance and guidance, right from the arrival gate through immigration, baggage claim, and customs.

Additionally, citizens and residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, who would prefer to complete the Visa On Arrival process with the assistance and guidance of trained professionals can also choose to visit the Indonesia Visa on Arrival kiosks located outside the VFS Global Visa Application Centres located at Wafi Mall, Dubai and the WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi.

