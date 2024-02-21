The Ajman Department of Tourism Development’s (ADTD) roadshow in the United Kingdom established strategic partnerships with key industry players, elevating Ajman as a premier tourist destination in the region, and its standing in the global tourism landscape.

Led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, the roadshow commenced in Glasgow, followed by tours in Birmingham and Guildford, England, with the participation of representatives from prominent tourism and travel companies in those respective cities.

During the roadshow, ADTD entered into a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with Mezze Associates Ltd, a prominent consulting firm specialising in tourism and entertainment. This collaboration aims to enhance investment initiatives within the tourism sector.

In London, the event brought together top executives from leading UK Tour operators, where collaborative strategies to enhance the growth and sustainability of Ajman's tourism sector, were discussed.

Alhashmi emphasized the importance of partnerships with key industry players in promoting Ajman and attracting more tourists.

He said: "The cooperation agreement with Mezze Associates solidifies Ajman's status as a distinctive tourist destination. We are committed to enriching the cultural heritage and tourism aspects that make our emirate a preferred choice for international tourists."

Statistically, Ajman has experienced substantial growth in its tourism sector, with a remarkable 11% increase in hotel revenues, a 6% rise in occupancy rates, and an 11% surge in visitor numbers compared to the previous year.

The ADTD aims at heightening awareness of Ajman as an appealing tourist destination, offering unique and diverse experiences aligned with the local culture and history.

These efforts are anticipated to contribute significantly to the local economy, job creation, increased hotel occupancy, and further enhance Ajman's reputation as an attractive tourist destination.

