Uganda Airlines will launch direct flights from Entebbe to London Gatwick on May 18, cutting travel time to nine hours and re-establishing a long-lost route.

This will be the airline’s first European route as it expands beyond Africa, marking a major milestone since British Airways abandoned the route in July 2015, claiming it was not “commercially viable”.

The Ugandan national carrier hopes the flights will boost trade, with faster access to the UK benefitting Ugandan exporters of coffee, tea and fresh produce, while attracting more tourists.“This accessibility is expected to increase tourist arrivals, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to our gross domestic product,” the Transport Minister Katumba Wamala said.

Mr Wamala added that they expect lower air fares on the route. “Where there’s no competition, prices soar. Uganda Airlines will moderate the market,” he said.

The airline, which was revived five years ago, has focused on African routes but is now expanding globally. London will be its third long-haul destination after Dubai and Mumbai, with plans to add Beijing soon.

With 77 weekly departures from Entebbe, Uganda Airlines is the airport’s biggest operator. Flights to London will bring the total to 81. Its fleet consists of three Airbus aircraft – A320-200, A330-800 and A320-800 and four CRJ-900s.

The airline’s CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki, says the expansion strengthens Uganda’s global aviation presence and national development goals.“Because of the potential they unlock, these air bridges are essential planks in the National Development Plan and Uganda’s Vision 2040 strategy. Besides shortening travel times for our passengers, this route also provides a more efficient route for exporters of fresh products to the United Kingdom.”

