With less than two months remaining until Ramadan, there is a significant increase in demand for Umrah pilgrimage during the Islamic holy month. Travel operators are witnessing a surge in inquiries. According to tour operators, there has been a 200 per cent increase in the number of UAE residents travelling for pilgrimage compared to other months.

However, Umrah operators are optimistic about an even bigger number of residents undertaking pilgrimage as the holy month falls during winter. The cooler weather is expected to attract more faithful to embark on their spiritual journey during this convenient time.

Qaiser Mahmood from ASAA Tourism in Abu Hail, said: “We receive over a hundred calls daily from residents seeking to fulfill their religious duties during the holy month.”

Usually, Umrah packages start at Dh3,000, but during the first 20 days of Ramadan, costs surge by nearly 25 per cent. “The package cost during the first 20 days of Ramadan starts at Dh3,700. If pilgrims prefer a single room, the cost may increase depending on the hotel and its location.”

In the first 20 days of Ramadan, hotels in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina offer five nights of accommodation. However, during the last ten days, hotels provide accommodation for the full duration, as shorter stays are mostly unavailable.

As the month progresses, particularly during the last ten days of the holy month, package costs increase by nearly 100 per cent. Aggregators recommend that residents book early to save money on accommodation.

“The package cost can reach up to Dh40,000 for the last ten days of Ramadan. Pilgrims can save significantly if they book in advance," said Mahmood, adding that the package includes a visa, flight tickets, and accommodation.

Umrah by bus

Umrah by bus is gaining popularity in the UAE, with packages starting at Dh2,500. Imran Mohammed from Al Tarwiyah Haj and Umrah service in Sharjah said that people willing to take the Umrah during the holy month are often bachelors and businessmen. “A bus journey is convenient for them, while families prefer the visit during school breaks,” said Imran.

He added that Umrah package costs mainly depend on accommodation, which rises during the holy month. “The primary motivation for choosing Umrah during Ramadan is the abundance of spiritual rewards associated with this sacred month."

