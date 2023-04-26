Tunisia - The annual Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba will take place fromMay 4 to 9, said head of the pilgrimage' organising committee Perez Trabelsi.

This annual worship will see a 40% increase in visitors' number compared to the previous season. Indeed, over 7000 pilgrims have already booked or inquired about the dates of the visit, including diplomatic personalities, Trabelsi added.

He recalled that the Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba also has a tourist dimension and contributes to attracting visitors and stimulating economic dynamism on the island,

Accordingly, preparations have been made in Houmt Souk and the adjacent regions of the island to welcome visitors, Trabelsi told TAP.

