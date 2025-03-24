Tumbi Hotels, a wellness-driven hospitality brand, has partnered with the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand for the opening of its flagship property in Dubai - Tumbi West Palm Beach Hotel.

Nestled on Palm West Beach, the hotel offers 171 well-designed rooms and suites with panoramic views of Ain Dubai, the Dubai Marina skyline, and the Arabian Gulf. The property embodies Ali Tumbi’s philosophy to Live Life Well, focusing on nurturing the mind, body, and soul.

With an investment of more than AED375 million ($102 million), the hotel redefines hospitality by blending wellness, sustainability, and sophistication in a breath-taking waterfront setting, it stated.

"Tumbi Hotels are not just a place to stay - they are a sanctuary for rejuvenation and self-discovery," remarked its founder Tumbi.

Tumbi West Palm Beach Hotel Dubai joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a gathering of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality in destinations worth exploring.

The partnership with Hilton underscores Tumbi Hotels’ ambition to set new benchmarks in hospitality, combining bold, stylish hotels with global expertise, he noted.

It redefines hospitality by blending wellness, sustainability, and sophistication in a breath-taking waterfront setting.

"At our latest hotel, we are redefining the guest experience through a harmonious blend of culinary experiences, wellness and sustainability," stated Tumbi.

According to him, the hotel caters to a diverse range of guests, from travellers seeking premium experiences to health-conscious visitors prioritizing wellness and families looking for a serene retreat.

With its prime location, the hotel is uniquely positioned to offer guests authentic experiences, providing access to top attractions such as Nakheel Mall, West Beach Boardwalk, and the thrilling Aquaventure Waterpark, he stated.

Guests can also easily explore the iconic Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island. The 1.6 km beachfront promenade is a hub of entertainment, relaxation, and pet-friendly spaces, offering something for visitors of all ages, he explained.

It boasts of two culinary havens - Afia (Arabic for good health) that offers a fusion of global and local flavours through its vibrant buffet and à la carte menu and Deatox - a unique dining concept derived from “detox” that embraces mindful eating and nourishment.

Tumbi West Palm Beach Hotel places wellness at the heart of its guest experience with offerings curated to revitalise mind, body and soul.

It offers top-class amenities designed to cater to every guest's needs, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, he stated.

Whether lounging by the seaside, indulging in all-day entertainment, or exploring Dubai's top destinations, Tumbi Hotels ensures a memorable stay for everyone, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

