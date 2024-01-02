Muscat: Tourism Guidance Hub was launched at the waterfront in the Wilayat of Muttrah in the Muscat Governorate to provide tourism information and responds to tourists' inquiries.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT), said :"A Tourism Guidance Hub launches at the waterfront in the Wilayat of Muttrah in the Muscat Governorate, which in turn will contribute to providing tourism information and introducing visitors to the most important heritage sites, destinations and different types of tourism that the Sultanate of Oman abounds with."

"The Tourism Hub also responds to tourists' inquiries and presents the services provided by the tourism sector in terms of hotel facilities, institutions organising tourist tours, and other services, " the statement added.

