Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) signed ten usufruct contracts on Sunday for investments exceeding RO6mn to spearhead projects across several governorates.

H E Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, signed the contracts with company representatives.

The projects include an array of developments – establishment of a 3-star hotel and a tourist rest house in Salalah, a tourist camp in the Al Khadf area of Thumrait, and a 3-star tourist resort in Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands – in Dhofar.

Projects in Dakhliyah include a 3-star hotel, an adventure centre and a luxury tourist camp in Barakat al Sharaf; and a 3-star resort in Misfat al Abriyeen in Al Hamra.

Projects in South Batinah include tourist camps in Wadi Mastal and the Al Abyad area of the wilayat of Nakhal.

South Sharqiyah’s development agenda includes a tourist camp in the wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.

Amira bint Iqbal al Lawati, Director General of Tourism Development in MHT, emphasised the fact that these contracts are part of an ongoing investment programme aimed at bolstering the tourism sector across all governorates.

She added that the economic and social potential of these projects will generate job opportunities, enrich local communities, and expand accommodation options and facilities to meet demand of the tourism sector in alignment with the comprehensive tourism development plan of the governorates.

Muslim bin Ahmed al Hadary, owner of a project in Salalah, informed that his resort features chalets designed to harmonise with the natural landscape of Dhofar. It aims to diversify tourism offerings and enhance the tourism landscape of the governorate.

