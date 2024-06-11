Mirbat: Dhofar Municipality is executing a number of development projects in the Wilayat of Mirbat, Dhofar Governorate.

The projects include development of tourism sites and improvement of road infrastructure, lighting projects and rainwater drainage at a cost of over OMR3.5 million.

The completion of construction works of these projects varies from 98 percent in Al Damar Beach Project, 85 percent in Aghbeer Beach Project and 43 percent Mirbat Dual Road Project.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Ba’awein, Director General of the Directorate General of Projects and Technical Affairs at Dhofar Municipality, said that the projects aim at boosting the road network, lighting, landscape and development of tourism sites in the wilayats of Dhofar Governorate.

He said that the key projects include the Mirbat Dual Road Project for a length of 3.5 kilometres, the wastewater network and three signals for the road exchanges at an estimated cost of OMR1.690 million which are expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.

He said that the development of Aghbeer Beach represents a qualitative shift for entertainment projects in the wilayat and include construction of walkways, public facilities and restaurants and other facilities at a cost of OMR932,000 with 85 percent being the completion rate.

He said that the Al Damar Project in the Wilayat of Mirbat , executed by Dhofar Municipality in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, includes construction of a unique site at the beach with seating areas and shades , landscaping works, public facilities, restaurants and children games area and public parking lots among other facilities.

The cost of the project is OMR 617,000 approximately and the completion of the works reached 98 percent, he added.

