Egypt - Ghada Shalaby — Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Affairs — and Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation Montaser Manna held an extensive meeting to discuss promoting tourism to Egypt during the FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

At the beginning of the meeting, Shalaby stressed the tourism ministry’s keenness on the participation of the private sector and listening to their proposals to enhance benefit from this important event to promote Egyptian tourism, especially as it will immediately follow the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

She added that the tournament will witness the attendance of a large number of fans of different nationalities and from countries that do not have airlines with direct flights to Egypt, such as Latin American countries, which is an opportunity to attract these fans to visit Egypt during the tournament, pointing out the positive impact of the facilities recently granted to tourists regarding entry visas.

For his part, Manna affirmed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation will continue to provide all facilities to airlines and support the reductions granted to provide ground services at airports.

Amr Al-Kady — CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board — explained that promotional campaigns are being launched for the Egyptian destination in various tourist markets, pointing out that there will be a promotional campaign during the World Cup in Qatar and that the authority is ready to cooperate and implement joint promotional campaigns in the Arab market with airlines or tour operators during this period using various advertising means.

Furthermore, Ahmed Al-Wasif — President of the Egyptian Tourism Federation — pointed out the importance of agreeing on a mechanism between the private tourism sector and the Ministries of Tourism and Antiquities and Civil Aviation to implement a number of specific proposals to attract tourists from the fans attending these matches to visit Egypt.

