UAE - Thailand, Maldives, UK, Canada, and Turkey are the ‘top five’ most popular destinations for UAE travellers booking an international holiday in September and October 2023 with Dubai-based dnata Travel, so far.

The UAE continues to be dnata Travel’s number one top booked destination overall, as staycations remain popular, particularly as the weather starts to cool.

“Our ‘top five’ international destinations, including the Maldives, are year-round in popularity, however Canada is a surprise entry into this list of top trending destinations this year,” said Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel.

“Toronto is the most popular location for UAE travellers, while we predict to see more bookings in mountain resorts for skiing this winter. While travel from the UAE has eased in 2023, as air travel capacity has increased to 21 flights per week from April 20, Emirates has added Montreal to its route list from July.”

Following these destinations in dnata Travel’s overall ‘top ten’, Germany has seen an impressive 150% increase in bookings compared to the same period last year, according to Ketait.

dnata Travel currently has a campaign running with the German National Tourist Board promoting eco-retreats amidst nature and city break offers, she said.

dnata Travel ‘Flash Sale’ offers – September/October 2023

All offers listed are tailor-made for UAE travellers over the upcoming long-weekend break (likely to be the last weekend in September 2023), and into October.

Maldives: Stay at the five-star Kandima Maldives with dnata Travel, for four nights in a Beach Studio with a complimentary room upgrade, 45% savings on all meal plans, complimentary stay for two children below six years of age, daily breakfast, a return domestic flight, speed boat transfer in Comfort Class, and return Economy Class flights, from AED6,900 per adult. Book by October 31, 2023, for travel before October 31, 2023.

Mauritius: Stay at the five-star Le Méridien Ile Maurice with dnata Travel, for three nights in a Deluxe Room Ocean View with complimentary resort credit, 30% savings on your stay, daily breakfast and dinner (Half Board), kids eat for free, a return domestic flight, speed boat transfer Comfort Class, and return Economy Class flights, from AED6,270 per adult. Book by 31st October 2023, for travel before 31st October 2023.

Phuket, Thailand: Stay at the five-star Angsana Laguna Phuket with dnata Travel, for three nights in a Laguna Room, with savings on your stay and complimentary kids stays, daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, return Economy Class flights, from AED3,475 per adult. Book by 31st October 2023, for travel before 31st October 2023.

Bali, Indonesia: Stay at the five-star Alila Ubud with dnata Travel, for three nights in a Deluxe Room with 15% savings on your stay, daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, return Economy Class flights, from AED4,990 per person. Book by October 15, 2023, for travel before October 31, 2023.

Muscat, Oman: Stay at the five-star Shangri La Barr Al Jissah Resort with dnata Travel, for three nights in a Deluxe Room with 35% savings on your stay, daily breakfast, and return Economy Class flights, from AED2,760 per person. Book by September 30, 2023.

