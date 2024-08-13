TFG Hospitality, a subsidiary of The First Group, Dubai’s renowned Hotel Developer, has appointed a new Managing Director for Ciel, Dubai Marina, the tallest hotel in the world, to ensure the highest standards of quality and service offered at the property.

With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Nick Patmore brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Ciel.

The architectural masterpiece is the latest landmark addition to the Marina district's world-famous skyline and The First Group's largest and most luxurious project to date.

In his new role as Managing Director of Ciel, Patmore will oversee all aspects of hotel operations to maximise profitability while ensuring every guest has an exceptional experience from check-in to check-out.

Patmore will focus on fostering a positive work environment, promoting staff development, and ensuring high quality service. His leadership will be crucial in driving the hotel's vision and mission to achieve outstanding results and guest satisfaction, the hotel said.

Patmore is a results-driven leader with a comprehensive understanding of the local hospitality industry.

His previous role as hotel manager at JW Marriott Marquis, as well as significant leadership positions at prestigious establishments such as Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai and One&Only Cape Town, to name a few, showcases his ability to drive success and innovation in high-profile environments.

His extensive experience includes working with celebrity chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay, Atul Kochhar and Reuben Riffel.

While also mastering operations in some of the world’s highest volume hotels. Additionally, Patmore’s ability to identify training needs and performance metrics has been instrumental in driving high-quality guest satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Patmore to the Ciel team,” said Apo Demirtas, Chief Strategy Officer at The First Group Hospitality, “His strategic excellence, operational expertise, and commitment to guest satisfaction make him the ideal leader for Ciel.

“His creative thinking and ability to convey valuable insights will undoubtedly inspire and drive the team towards new heights of success.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Patmore is known for his competitive spirit, having participated in the T100 triathlon series and Ironman events.

This determination and drive are qualities that he brings to his professional life, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence, said the hotel. – TradeArabia News Service

