TBO Holidays is partnering with travel agents to provide clients with a distinctive holiday experience in Qatar during the festive season.

The platform offers the best hotel deals and curated sightseeing packages, blending Qatar's rich cultural heritage with modern luxury.

These exclusive offers have boosted booking numbers and extended average stay durations, making Qatar a prominent player in the Middle Eastern tourism landscape, according to TBO Holidays.

These offerings include:

Luxurious Hotel Stays: Special festive discounts and value-added deals at Qatar’s top-tier hotels, ensuring a perfect blend of comfort and elegance for travelers.

Curated Sightseeing Experiences: From mega events to cultural tours and private excursions, TBO Holidays presents a range of immersive activities that highlight the best of Qatar during the festive season.

TBO Holidays’ collaboration with Visit Qatar underscores a shared vision of elevating the country’s tourism potential. By introducing exclusive festive packages, TBO Holidays empowers travel agents to offer unique and attractive experiences to their clients, supporting their business growth while showcasing Qatar’s top-tier offerings.

“Our festive packages showcase the unparalleled hospitality and vibrant culture of Qatar, offering travelers an exceptional holiday experience,” said Vidhu Lamba, Vice President, Tourism Alliances & TBO Academy. “We are thrilled to see the positive impact of these offerings on booking trends, as more visitors choose to extend their stays and immerse themselves in Qatar’s festive magic.”

