Taiba Investments has sponsored Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Chinese Visitor Summit (September 9-10, 2024) in Riyadh that represents a key milestone in the evolution of Saudi-China relations.

In its commitment to deepening ties with China’s tourism operators and businesses, Taiba Investments hosted the summit that underscored the growing importance of the Chinese market to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.

The summit showcased the kingdom’s rapidly expanding tourism sector and its strategic impact on the global stage, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

Hassan Al Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, said: “This summit represented a crucial opportunity for us to deepen our connections with the Chinese market and set new benchmarks in the tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious tourism goals.

Taiba Investments introduced the 'China Ready' initiative, set for full implementation by the end of 2024. The programme focused on customising hotel services to cater to the preferences of Chinese travellers, ensuring a culturally immersive experience. Through this initiative, Taiba said it aimed at setting a new standard of excellence within the Middle East’s hospitality sector.

Aligned with the Welcome China programme and supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the summit strategically positioned Saudi Arabia as a premier global tourism destination. The initiative also enhanced the kingdom’s appeal as a hub for business and culture.

Alexander Glos, CEO of the China i2i Group, renowned for its expertise in organising high-profile events, said: “Our collaboration with Taiba Investments for the Chinese Visitor Summit represented a significant leap forward in strengthening Sino-Saudi relations.

“This summit not only enhanced business ties but also opened new avenues for cultural exchange and mutual growth. We are confident that this collaboration will yield long-term benefits for both nations, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).