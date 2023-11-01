The Switzerland Tourism Authority organized a distinguished press conference in the heart of Jeddah in the presence of many representatives of various media outlets and social media influencers, led by Abdul Khaliq bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Director General of the Ministry of Media Branch in Makkah Region, and a group of important personalities, businessmen and women.



The highlight of the conference was the announcement by Simon Bosshart, Head of Markets East, Member of the Management of the Switzerland Tourism Authority, of the official presence of the Switzerland Tourism Authority for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by appointing Majed Al-Wadi, Manager Saudi Arabia of the Switzerland Tourism Authority in Saudi Arabia. Bosshart added,



"This important step represents a recognition of the importance of the Saudi market and the influence of the Saudi tourist, as Saudi Arabia ranks first in the Arabian Gulf region in terms of travel to Switzerland. The significant growth witnessed by the Kingdom due to Vision 2030 in all fields, especially in the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors, which is witnessing amazing progress, cannot be ignored, which is why the Switzeland Tourism Authority strongly aspires to consolidate its presence in the Saudi market in the near future.



For his part, Livio Goetz, Regional Director for the Arabian Gulf Region, stressed the need to continue working to introduce Swiss tourist destinations to the Saudi society, and this occasion provided an opportunity for the partners of the Swiss Tourism Authority, who represent several regions in Switzerland, to talk about the most beautiful tourist areas and the latest developments in them. Where the wonderful events and advantages available to the Saudi tourist were highlighted. These picturesque areas include charming regions and cities such as Geneva, Lucerne, Zurich, Crans - Montana, Interlaken, Ticino and Grabünden.



At the end of this conference, Al Wadi, expressed his great happiness at the historic opportunity to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries. He pointed out that he will do his best to attract more Saudi tourists to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Switzerland and experience the high-level hospitality that is a hallmark of the destination.

