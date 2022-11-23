Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) 2022, which kicks off on Thursday, will gather experts who will discuss the role of technologies in the development and sustainability of the tourism sector.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the international event, is being held under the theme ‘Building a Resilient Future for Tourism.’, at Expo Centre Sharjah, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

The event serves as a platform for developing the travel, tourism and hospitality industry and offers the public the opportunity to attend a series of sessions focused on building a sustainable future for the travel and tourism profession.

The opening ceremony includes a keynote speech by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, followed by three panel discussions that bring together industry partners and stakeholders to explore best practices and innovative solutions, in addition to bolstering a culture of originality and sustainability in tourism.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Through the international event, we look forward to rich discussions, creative insights, and innovative solutions, in addition to shining light on the realities of the tourism sector and future trends, in addition to highlighting the role of technologies in ensuring its sustainability, through the diverse sessions that bring together government officials as well as travel and tourism sector experts in this year’s edition of SITTF, which is considered a platform that highlights unique and successful journeys, facilitates expertise and knowledge exchange to formulate a set of recommendations to ensure a sustainable and bright future for Sharjah’s tourism sector.”

The inaugural session ‘Reshaping Tourism and Preserving the Future,’ will highlight the strategic role of the tourism sector, and how it can support and advance local economies around the world, as they seek to develop systematic plans to enhance the tourism sector and make it an important source that revives the local economy and contributes to supporting the economic cycle.

Other topics include the concept of ‘ecotourism’ and ‘responsible tourism,’ and their impact on sustainability, as well as the tools of a ‘sustainable future for tourism,’ along with the industry's best sustainable practices followed by the UAE to achieve a better tourist experience.

The session will also discuss the challenges facing tourism and the negative impact of unregulated tourism on the ecosystem, as well as the strategic pillars to guide tourism development, and how to build on the lessons learned to ensure its sustainability.

To be held under the title, ‘Emerging Niches in Technology & Architecture,’ the second session will discuss many topics, including modern technologies such as AI in booking flights, hotels, and resorts.

he forum’s activities will be concluded with the third session, entitled ‘An Open Horizon and Endless Possibilities’, in which speakers will discuss the use of metaverse technology in the tourism sector, which will accelerate its growth, including virtual tourism.

