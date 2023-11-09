LONDON -- Sharjah Airport Authority showcased its latest expansion plans updates at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2023, held in London from 6th to 8th November 2023.

The event served as a platform for the Authority to emphasise its remarkable growth rates since the beginning of the year, a testament to its continuous efforts to enhance services and ensure exceptional experiences for passengers and airlines alike.

The Authority's participation was under the patronage of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, which included a delegation from governmental and private organisations focused on the travel and tourism sector within the emirate.

Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) also participated in the event to showcase its services and offerings throughout the year, particularly during winter. This participation aimed to foster connections with international companies and explore new prospects for cooperation.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "World Travel Market serves as a vital exhibition dedicated to the travel and tourism industry, both regionally and globally. It is a significant gathering of key decision-makers and experts who convene to address challenges and strengthen collaboration within this vital sector."

During the exhibition, the Authority held many meetings with airlines and travel and tourism agencies. This aligns with its strategic objective of fortifying collaborations with international partners and exploring avenues for new alliances within the travel and tourism sector.

The Authority also briefed companies on the airport's comprehensive smart travel systems incorporating the latest technologies to streamline and expedite travel processes, addressing the needs of a growing influx of passengers. Furthermore, it also showcased a self-boarding service featuring an automated travel document verification system.