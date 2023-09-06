The Tourism Seychelles office in the Middle East recently conducted a Destination Presentation in collaboration with Dnata Travel Consultants, a leading travel group and service provider.

As part of its continuous efforts to increase the destination’s brand visibility in the GCC Region, Seychelles Tourism, through its Middle East office, has embarked on a joint campaign with Dnata Travel, targeting its offices in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai & Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, said a statement.

A vital component of the initiative involved conducting an informative training presentation for 35 consultants from Dnata Travel’s Leisure, Corporate, and Gold Medal brands. This activity was an opportunity to update the travel specialists with the latest entry procedures for Seychelles, provide information on new and upcoming hotels, and the Halal requirements, to name a few.

Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ Middle East representative, expressed the significance of working closely with trade partners like Dnata Travel.

“Working with trade partners such as Dnata Travel helps us achieve one of our key objectives, which is to facilitate the distribution of the various Seychelles products to their targeted consumer segments. With their wide network and expertise, we are positive that this partnership will boost more visitors to the destination.”

The GCC region, particularly the UAE, remains a pivotal market for Seychelles tourism. Given the proximity of Seychelles as a short-haul destination with excellent flight connections from the UAE through carriers like Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways, as well as Qatar Airways from Qatar, Tourism Seychelles Middle East will continually increase its efforts to keep Seychelles on top of the mind of the travel trade, consumer and media, said the statement.

