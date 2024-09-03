Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, today announced a new partnership with Flow House—by FlowRider, an exciting entertainment venue pioneering the fusion of flow boarding (a surf/board sport experience), food and beverage, retail, and events.

As part of the partnership, SEVEN will bring Flow House to three entertainment destinations across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.

The Flow House concept is centered around FlowRider’s world-famous stationary wave technology. Flow House combines indoor surfing fun and tropical-themed entertainment, including an area with live music, an upscale dining experience in a restaurant overlooking the surfing action, and exotic retail in one experience that celebrates the rich heritage of surf culture and serves summer vibes all year long.

Offering a unique way to relax, unwind, and break from daily routine, guests can hang out with friends and family and enjoy island beats while entertained by endless flowboarding sessions, high-stakes competitions, and professional flowboarders showing off their skills. The year-round attraction also offers a variety of food and beverage offerings, including plant-based and feel-good food, delicious vegan options, and fresh ingredients.

Damien Latham, Chief Attractions Officer at SEVEN, commented: "Our strategic partnership with FlowRider will bring the Flow House concept to our destinations across the Kingdom. This choice complements our mission of redefining entertainment in Saudi Arabia and elevating its landscape for our guests. It also delivers on our mandate of building an integrated and unprecedented entertainment ecosystem capable of contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda.”

Marshall Myrman, President of FlowRider added: “Surfing is increasingly growing in popularity across the world, and the best thing about Flow House is that it’s just as much fun for surfers as it is for those just looking to relax and unwind. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 enables us to bring our exciting offering to families across the region for the first time. This is nothing like the Kingdom has seen before, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience our world-class tropical getaway attraction.”

SEVEN is investing more than SAR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom, which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment and global partnerships from within the sector.

