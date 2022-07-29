Riyadh – Seera Group Holding has teamed up with flyadeal to integrate its booking engines with the Saudi Arabian airline’s reservation system.

Seera is the first travel company in the Kingdom to sign a direct integration agreement with flyadeal, according to a press release on Thursday.

Under the deal, a new direct channel for Seera’s Almosafer will be created to sell flyadeal’s products and ancillaries, including meals and baggage additions.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, noted: “This is the first of its kind partnership for our company, which will add multiple options to customers through the umbrella of a strategic partnership with Seera.”

Moreover, Korfiatis stated that the deal will enhance the travel experience by reaching new customers from all over the world.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the listed firm incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 63 million, lower by 51.90% than SAR 131 million in the year-ago period.

