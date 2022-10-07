Riyadh – Seera Group Holding has teamed up with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program to operate charter flights from Dubai, Kuwait, and Doha to the Kingdom, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to boost air capacity from Dubai as well as Kuwait to Riyadh and Jeddah in addition to enhancing the service from Doha to AlUla during the winter season. The flights will be operated on weekends from November 2022 to March 2023.

Almosafer Company for Travel and Tourism, Seera’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will handle the flights’ sales and marketing services by developing a white-label platform to further facilitate sales.

The Saudi listed firm will also carry out business-to-business (B2B) sales to other agents.

It is worth noting that the Saudi programme is a government initiative that seeks to bolster and reinforce the Kingdom’s tourism air connectivity.

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, said: “This partnership will enable us to respond to the increase of traffic demand during the weekends offering our visitors more options to visit the Kingdom seamlessly.”

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “We look forward to working with the Air Connectivity Program to support the tourism agenda of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Alnefaie added: “These additional routes will serve to meet this demand and enable more people to explore the Kingdom’s many offerings. We will continue to build partnerships to unlock opportunities in the region and support Saudi Arabia’s transformational journey.”

Last Month, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed a non-binding term sheet with Seera to acquire a 30% stake in Almosafer at a value of up to SAR 1.55 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Seera registered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 131 million, down 43.04% from SAR 230 million in H1-21.

