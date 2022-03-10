SeaBubbles today (March 9) unveiled X-Pearl as the UAE’s first flying boat powered by hydrogen at the Dubai International Boat Show.

The new boat represents the future of green mobility by combining the sensations of flying and sailing for a zero-wave, zero-noise, zero-emission navigation.

SeaBubbles’ inspiration stems from the UAE’s pearl diving tradition, and X-Pearl celebrates this grand heritage by introducing a true gem of innovation. X-Pearl by SeaBubbles is an exclusive edition to honor the legacy and the vision of the UAE.

On the occasion of the Dubai International Boat Show (March 9-13) and Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit (March 15-27) in Riyadh, the pioneering company in water mobility SeaBubbles and Al Masaood, a highly diversified trading group established 50 years ago, announce the signature of their MoU for the development of thrilling H2 projects on the Emirati grounds.

“Together, this event marks the first steps of a new era in terms of hydrogen mobility paving the road to COP28, along with key partners for the supply of Green hydrogen. Diving through the pearls trading heritage of the UAE provides a unique opportunity to experience one of the most innovation driven cultures of our modern world – one that is willing to explore and strive for evolution. SeaBubbles partakes in this journey by offering a solution of alternative mobility, along waterways, in a true capsule of innovation. Navigating on the SeaBubbles X-Pearl is as smooth for the passengers as it is for the environment… a sensation that mirrors a high-tech zero-emission flying pearl above the water!” said Virginie Seurat, Vice President of SeaBubbles.

“As a pioneering player in water mobility solutions, Al Masaood’s heritage is as a diversified conglomerate that started to serve the marine industry by introducing Abu Dhabi’s very first water desalination plant. Powering marine vessels and mobility for over 5 decades, our service to this vital industry is now geared towards implementing renewable energy solutions and systems. SeaBubbles’ work represents cutting-edge innovation of foils and hydrogen propulsion, which combine to produce a true gem of eco-friendly navigation. By emitting water, and only water, X-Pearl underlines the most beautiful array of splendor that nature has to offer. We are honored to take part in such a ground-breaking partnership and to provide green mobility for future generations,” said Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division.

SeaBubbles demonstrates what cutting edge technologies can provide for a greener future. Its hydrogen fuel cell generates the supply of electricity for the internal systems and propulsion pods and a battery pack supports it during flight to balance power needs.

This hybridisation has the advantage of emitting only water and aims at relying on renewable energy sources. Additionally, the foils reduce wetted surface area, participating in the optimization of the on-board power usage, which represents a saving of 35% of necessary power for the same speed than a regular boat.

SeaBubbles is designed to transport up to eight passengers safely and smoothly in the unprecedented comfort of a true capsule of technology, at the iconic crossroads of the comfort of a luxury car, the convenience of a fast boat, and the stability of a plane. It’s ideal for a variety of types of occasions that require water mobility, including use as an electric H2 flagship passenger vessel, zero-emission water taxi, VIP shuttle, eco-tourism sight-seeing in protected areas, city and inter-city transfer, and private yachting, said the company.

X-Pearl leverages the latest innovations and technologies with a clean hydrogen powertrain to allow passengers to experience a new way of travelling, flying above the water with complete stability and in silence, with respect for nature and in harmony with the environment. It operates by flying on submerged wings that lift the craft like a plane would take-off and leaves no polluting emissions in the air thanks to its electric-hydrogen energy.

“Urban mobility is at the centre of major innovative research globally. From air purity to lifestyle comfort, the potential for growth is immense and shapes the future of our cities. What can we do to make a change? We can adopt new ways of looking at our natural infrastructure. Since the beginning of time, humans have built their settlements near water points such as lakes, rivers, and seas, which have always been viewed as the axis of trade and discoveries. As an example, the oldest pearl in the world is 8,000 years old and was discovered during excavations on Marawah Island in Abu Dhabi. This is proof that trade of pearls already happened in the Neolithic period, and this is the inspiration for the X-Pearl exclusive UAE edition,” said Seurat.

