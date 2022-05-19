Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, said it has signed up Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, for work at Sheybarah Island Resort, a key part of the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, Mammoet has been commissioned to install 73 prefabricated villas - specially manufactured offsite by metal production specialist - Grankraft Industries in Sharjah - at the hyper-luxury resort on Sheybarah island.

These villas will be picked up by Mammoet from Grankraft's yards and delivered at the Red Sea island site. Later they will be installed onto their foundations: on the beach and over water, it stated.

The resort, which has been designed by Dubai-based architectural firm Killa Design, comprises uniquely shaped overwater and beach villas, F&B buildings and other facilities.

Sheybarah Resort is an Leed Platinum off grid, zero energy, zero water development that widely promotes sustainable design in every aspect of its environment, to ultimately create a hospitality benchmark for regenerative developments.

It is powered by a centralised solar farm and fresh water is supplied from a solar powered desalination plant. The recycling of waste material takes place on the island which minimizes the need to bring or remove materials from or to the island.

Located in the south east of the archipelago on the Red Sea, the Sheybarah Island is home to a highly diverse environment with mangroves, white sand dune beaches and some of the most beautiful and pristine coral reefs in the world hosting many species of fish and other marine animals.

The approach to the façade design was to minimize visual impact of the architecture on the environment by employing a highly reflective polished stainless steel cladding that reflects the natural surroundings: the ocean, the sky, sand dunes and the reef below.

On the contract win, Jack van den Brink, Managing Director for Mammoet Middle East and Africa, said: "We are very excited at the opportunity to work with The Red Sea Development Company and support them with the construction of the most spectacular and most sustainable hotels in the world."

"Having handled a wide range of projects in the kingdom for over 40 years, we remain committed to accommodate the growing number of projects in the Kingdom and bringing our global engineered heavy lifting and transport expertise," stated Jack.

CEO John Pagano said: "For us at TRSDC, this partnership is testament to our commitment to remain at the forefront of delivering sustainable infrastructure through specialized engineering at the Red Sea."

"A shared vision to do better and set new global standards is essential as we develop world-class destinations and more specifically our unique resort on Sheybarah Island," he added.

