Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project coming up in Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's ultra-luxury destination Amaala, have confirmed daa International as the operator at its uniquely regenerative airport Red Sea International (RSI), which is on track to become the region’s first-ever carbon-neutral airport.

The latest agreement covers operations and general maintenance services worth close to SR1 billion ($266.3 million) and is set to propel the airport on its journey towards environmental sustainability powered by 100% renewable energy, said the statement from TRSDC.

As per the deal, daa International will serve as the airport operator for RSI in 2023, overseeing design consultancy, management, and operations in accordance with the provisions of Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Services will also enable the seamless integration of green technology and waste and resource management, aligned with the highest standards of sustainability, while prioritizing safety and security, it stated.

"Ahead of welcoming our first guests early next year, Red Sea International is ushering in a carbon-neutral, net-zero era for airport designs and operations," remarked John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC.

"As the region’s first-ever airport powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, RSI will serve as an innovative blueprint for decarbonised urban destinations of the future," he stated even as he welcomed a delegation of Irish dignitaries to TRSDC offices in Riyadh to celebrate the signing of the agreement.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport in Ireland Hildegarde Naughton TD, and Ireland’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Gerry Cunningham were both present, alongside Enterprise Ireland, the country’s trade organisation. Additionally, the event was attended by GACA President Abdul Azeer bin Abdullah Al Duailej.

"Our agreement with leading industry player daa International, with a proven track-record of excelling in international aviation, marks our latest step towards materializing a sustainable, regenerative gateway that will open this under-explored region of Saudi Arabia to the world," noted Pagano.

Nicholas Cole, the CEO of daa International, said: "The Red Sea International airport is primed to deliver luxury guest experiences unlike any other. We are thrilled to partner with TSRDC to bring to life a seamless, ultra-premium, highly personalized experience for each passenger traveling through this unique gateway, underpinned by stringent sustainability goals."

According to Cole, the partnership will harness daa International’s extensive credentials in airport operations.

"Together with TRSDC, collective efforts will integrate innovative solutions across all RSI operations to eliminate and offset carbon emissions, optimize energy consumption, and advance efficiencies in resource and waste management," he stated.

RSI is a uniquely regenerative airport, designed by international architecture firm Foster + Partners to provide an unforgettable aviation experience. The project is on track to welcome its first passengers in 2023, with capabilities to serve an estimated one million domestic and international tourists per year by 2030 – at a peak of 900 travelers per hour.

TRSDC said it will be working together with daa International towards ACI Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation Program with the intention of securing the highest current standard Level 4+, which would make RSI the first new airport to ever secure this standard before operations commence.

Discussions are currently under way with regards to creating a new ‘Level 5’ standard, in turn to make RSI the first airport in the world to acquire this new industry leading rating.

The airport was successfully registered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and recently completed test landings and take-offs on the 3.7km main runway. The team also celebrated eight million safe man-hours with 2,400 workers, it stated.

According to TRSDC, the RSI will be the first and only airport in the region with a dedicated runway for seaplanes and water aerodromes, regulated by a new set of GACA safety guidelines.

The destination will also service hydrogen-powered seaplane variants, supplied by hydrogen-electric aviation firm ZeroAvia, as well as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft technology.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).