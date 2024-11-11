RIYADH — The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched the beta version of "SARA," an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart guide for Saudi tourism.



SARA captivated visitors with her extensive information and engaging stories about destinations, sites, and tourist experiences, interacting directly with guests at the "Visit Saudi" pavilion during the World Travel Market (WTM) exhibition, which concluded in London on Thursday.



SARA represents Saudi Arabia's progressive approach to smart tourism, leveraging the latest AI technologies to respond to questions, understand visitor needs, and offer personalized information and suggestions in a natural and seamless conversational style, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Designed as a young Saudi woman, SARA is depicted as a travel enthusiast deeply knowledgeable about her country. She shares insights on Saudi Arabia's unique tourist destinations, historical landmarks, archaeological sites, cultural diversity, and international events and everything else a traveler might need to know.



This initiative aligns with the Saudi Tourism Authority’s commitment to advancing digital tourism, adopting cutting-edge AI technology to attract global visitors and enrich their travel experience in Saudi Arabia.

