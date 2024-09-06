Riyadh: The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued Saudi Arabia’s first-ever regulations for Saudi yachts, regulating their activities, outlining necessary requirements and conditions, and overseeing the issuance of tourism and leisure licenses and permits.

They also ensure environmental protection, sustainability, and adherence to all safety requirements as part of SRSA’s key role in developing a sustainable coastal tourism sector.



Issuing the new regulations aligns with SRSA’s mandate that includes issuing necessary licenses and permits, setting service standards and regulations for coastal tourism activities, ensuring marine environmental protection in the Red Sea, along with encouraging practitioners and enthusiasts, all of which will contribute to enhancing user experiences and advancing the maturity of the coastal tourism sector.



The regulations for Saudi yachts include the conditions and procedures for issuing the technical license for leisure tourism and the required criteria for yacht owners or authorized tourism maritime agents. They also outline the conditions for issuing tourism chartering licenses, which require a licensed maritime tourism agent or yacht management company, a signed contract between the agent and the charterer, meeting the requirements for a secure access from the marina to the yacht, and a safety guide on board yachts designated for tourism chartering.



The regulations also specify the procedures and requirements for obtaining a tourism trip permit within Saudi Arabia's Red Sea waters, including mandatory documentation such as a list of passengers’ information, sailing destinations, and chartering contract.



Regarding water toys, the regulations mandate obtaining the necessary approvals and licenses for activities such as recreational fishing, diving, etc. They require a clear usage guide for water activities, a comprehensive response plan detailing rescue and first-aid procedures, the availability of life jackets, and special activities for children.



Additionally, the regulations mandate issuing the required licenses, providing specifications for chartering yachts, and ensuring that all safety and environmental protection measures are met on board. They also emphasize the rights of people with disabilities, the preservation of the marine environment by minimizing plastic use and preventing pollution, adherence to safe navigation guidelines, and ensuring charterers’ compliance with the terms of their contracts.



The issuance of the new regulations coincides with the launch of SRSA’s awareness campaign “More than a Sea”, though which the authority highlights its roles in developing a thriving coastal tourism sector by setting policies, strategies, plans, programs, and initiatives necessary for regulating the navigational and marine tourism activities, as well as issuing licenses and permits.