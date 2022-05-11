The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is showcasing an immersive pavilion at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, unveiling the beauty, wonder and vibrancy of kingdom’s dynamic tourism offering.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority kicked off ATM’s Saudi Forum, saying: “Over the last 12 months, what we have witnessed in Saudi is nothing less than remarkable. We welcomed more than 62 million domestic and international visits and recorded 72% recovery to pre-pandemic levels, outperforming the global and regional average.

“Saudi is incomparable, in its diversity, rich culture, true Arabian hospitality innate in its people, archaeological sites and unique landscapes. We are a new, pulsating Saudi with a new lifestyle offering designed to satisfy the curious traveller.”

Saudi’s immersive pavilion is an interactive and diverse showcase to the global traveller, in collaboration with key stakeholders to strengthen Saudi’s presence at the Middle East’s largest travel trade event.

Saudi’s presence at this year’s ATM builds on the success of last year, continuing to build relationships with and attract leading brands and businesses as key partners, to build the world’s biggest new destination.

The Saudi pavilion brings to life the best of the country and showcases the warmth of authentic Arabian hospitality which is at the core of the visitors experience as they embark on their own journey through Saudi. Stunning destination highlights, rich culture and heritage and a spirited entertainment offering will inspire visitors to explore Saudi, the untapped, undiscovered, authentic home of Arabia.

From the pristine, stunning coastline of the Red Sea to the historic beauty of Diriyah, to the lush mountains of Aseer, Saudi presents an opportunity for the adventure seeker, cultural explorer and those seeking a unique, rich travel experience.

Speaking about what Saudi has new to offer in 2022, Hamidaddin said: “There is so much that’s new, exciting and inspiring for travellers. The Riyadh Season was celebrated by more than 15 million visitors and the recently launched Jeddah Season received more than 200,000 visitors in its first three days.

“We have four new Michelin-starred chefs opening restaurants in Diriyah this year, and new hotels opening across Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Ula and – later this year – at the Red Sea Project. What Saudi is doing is working and this is not an opportunity to be missed for investors and visitors alike.”

The Saudi pavilion at ATM 2022 will host exhibitors from across the tourism ecosystem, representing Saudi as the Middle East’s must-visit destination for culture, entertainment, and business.

