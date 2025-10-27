RIYADH — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb emphasized that Saudi Arabia has exceeded its previous tourism goals, with the number of visitors jumping from 80 million in 2019 to 116 million at present. This figure surpasses the original target of 100 million visitors.

“The target for 2030 has been raised to 150 million visitors, including 50 million international visitors, placing Saudi Arabia among the top 10 most visited countries in the world,” the minister said while attending a panel discussion at the Fortune Global Forum 2025, which began on Sunday.

Al-Khateeb said that the tourism sector represents one of the cornerstones of Vision 2030, emphasizing the government's efforts to develop the sector and open new investment horizons to enhance economic growth and provide jobs for youth and women.

“The number of tourists arriving for leisure, cultural, and sports purposes is increasing, reflecting the sector's diversity and the Kingdom's openness to all forms of tourism,” he said.

The minister highlighted that Saudi Arabia is expanding its tourism infrastructure, including airports, hotels, and entertainment facilities, in preparation for hosting major global events such as the 2034 World Cup, in addition to upcoming events such as the UN World Tourism Forum in Riyadh and the launch of the largest travel and tourism forum. He emphasized that the strategy aims to achieve a 10 percent contribution of tourism to the GDP by 2030, creating approximately 1.6 million jobs.

Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia is focusing on the visitor experience and innovation in tourism services, while preserving the environment by establishing the first global center for tourism, environment, and sustainability, with a high-level trustee committee to ensure the protection of natural destinations. He also emphasized the development of the skills of youth and national cadres, noting that more than 600,000 young Saudis have been trained since the plan's launch to ensure the provision of tourism services according to the best international standards.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia seeks to export Saudi tourism initiatives beyond its borders through projects such as Cruise Saudi and the Red Sea International, to exchange expertise and develop skills and destination management. This is in addition to continuing to build hotels and resorts, reaching 50 by 2030, and expanding destinations on the Red Sea islands.

Highlighting the diversity of tourism and entertainment content, Al-Khateeb emphasized that the role of the General Entertainment Authority is to provide a variety of events for the public, regardless of their tastes, including culture, sports, and the arts, while adhering to safety and security. He emphasized that the Kingdom is a safe and welcoming country for visitors, and that tourism contributes to enhancing awareness of culture and hospitality.

