RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has advanced 15 spots to the 12th rank globally in international visitor spending in 2023, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This achievement marks the highest rise among the top 50 countries compared to 2019.



UNWTO data reveals that Saudi Arabia led the G20 nations in international visitor growth, recording a 73% increase, alongside a remarkable 207% rise in international tourism revenue from January to July 2024, compared to the same period in 2019.



These accomplishments underscore the Kingdom’s growing reputation as a world-class tourism destination, with the significant influx of visitors reflecting confidence in Saudi Arabia’s diverse and attractive tourism offerings.



Globally, international tourism has rebounded, reaching 96% of pre-COVID-19 levels from January to July 2024, with approximately 790 million tourists marking an 11% increase over the same period in 2023.



The Middle East continues to lead growth among all regions, with a 26% rise in international arrivals compared to 2019, as noted in the UNWTO report.

