JEDDAH — More than two million pilgrims from more than 160 countries around the world will perform Hajj this year, according to Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. The number of flight reservations for those coming to the Kingdom to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj accounted for 1.7 million, he said.



The minister made the remarks after releasing of a film welcoming the guests of God on the ministry’s official account. He said that the number of health practitioners serving the pilgrims exceeded 32,000. “Within a few days, millions of Muslims from all over the world will chant the great talbiyah. The government and the people of Saudi Arabia take part in facilitating the performance of a hassle-free Hajj by the guests of God,” he said.



Al-Rabiah thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for their follow-up of the services provided to the guests of God, so that they can perform rituals of their journey of faith in ease and comfort.



Referring to the transportation system at the holy sites, Al-Rabiah said that the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa are linked with an integrated transport system and equipped with an integrated infrastructure. “The pilgrims feel high spirituality, security, and feelings of pleasure that remain in their memories, regardless of the multiplicity of languages,” he said while noting that the eco-friendly Mashair electric train comes at the forefront of that system, as it consists of 17 trains covering 9 stations, with an estimated operating capacity of 72,000 passengers per hour, in addition to the presence of frequent buses, whose number exceeds 24,000 buses.



The minister also spoke about the elaborate arrangements made for the pilgrims. “Our leadership has harnessed an advanced system of health, security and civil services and equipment, with distinguished Saudi capabilities, in all sites especially in Mina, which is the largest tent city in the world, with an area spreading over192,000 square meters to accommodate the pilgrims. This is within the framework of developing the vegetation cover of the holy sites and improve the service for the pilgrims, and enable them to perform their rituals easily and comfortably,” he said.



Al-Rabeeah stressed that the ministry is working hard to ensure the comfort of the guests of God and to achieve a rich experience in Hajj. “These achievements are not the result of a few days, but are the effort of years, in which all possibilities were explored to realize the comfort of the pilgrims,” he added.

