RIYADH — The Heritage Commission has announced the addition of 3,202 new sites to the National Urban Heritage Register, bringing the total number of documented sites to 28,202.



This significant milestone underscores the richness and diversity of Saudi Arabia’s heritage and is part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to document and safeguard the Kingdom’s historical and cultural treasures.



Among the newly registered sites, 16 are located in Riyadh, 8 in Makkah, 1 in Qassim, 2 in the Eastern Region, 3,170 in Aseer, 2 in Hail, 1 in Najran, and 2 in Al-Baha.



The registrations were carried out in accordance with the Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage Law, following a decision by the Heritage Commission's Board of Directors.



The decision authorizes the Commission's CEO to document and register heritage and archaeological sites to preserve their historical and cultural significance.



The Heritage Commission emphasized the importance of public participation in protecting the nation’s heritage. Citizens and residents are encouraged to report unregistered heritage sites through the Commission’s Balagh platform, official social media channels, or regional branches.

