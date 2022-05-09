Saadiyat Island will drive Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector, contributing AED 4.2 billion ($1.14 billion) and attracting 19 million visitors by 2025, according to the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT).

Abu Dhabi DCT has appointed Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences, to oversee the Destination Management strategies of Saadiyat Island.

Miral will be responsible for building on Saadiyat’s current reputation of offering exceptional art and cultural experiences, raising awareness of the destination’s unique proposition and growing local and international visitor numbers.

Under a new “One Island. Many Journeys” campaign, the island’s Cultural District, including its outpost of the Paris-based Louvre Museum will be highlighted, as well as Abrahamic House, a venue to foster global tolerance and understanding, New York University Abu Dhabi and the island’s beach resorts and wildlife pursuits.

In April, UAE-based real estate development and investment company Aldar has acquired a 6.2 million square metre plot on the eastern side of Saadiyat Island for 3.68 billion dirhams ($1 billion). The proposed development will be home to over 15,000 people and the integrated community will include 2,700 units.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

