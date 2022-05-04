South Korea will allow visa-free entry through Jeju and Yangyang international airports starting June 1, resuming a visa-waiver programme that has been suspended for more than two years due to the pandemic, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Wednesday.

Since 2002, the country has implemented a visa-free system under which all foreign visitors, except for those from 24 countries designated by the justice minister, can stay on the southern resort island of Jeju for up to 30 days without a visa, Yonhap News Agency reported.

However, the measure was halted on Feb. 4, 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic. International flights were also suspended at Jeju International Airport in April 2020.



