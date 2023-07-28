Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a circular on Thursday stating that certain groups of Omanis are now exempted from applying for entry visas when traveling to the Republic of Korea.

The circular from CAA addressed all airlines operating in the Sultanate as well as Omani passengers. CAA stated, ‘The Civil Aviation Authority would like to inform all airlines operating in the Sultanate of Oman and Omani passengers that the travel visa can be applied for those wishing to visit the Republic of Korea by submitting the application through the www.k-eta.go.kr website or through the K-eta application.

‘The Omani citizens who are 17 years old or younger, as well as those aged 65 years or older, are exempted from obtaining a visa to travel to the Republic of Korea as of July 3, 2023,’ it further stated.

