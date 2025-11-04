RIYADH — Riyadh will host the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) from November 7 to 11, coinciding with the organization’s 50th anniversary. It will be the first time a GCC country hosts the event.

The UNWTO, a specialized UN agency, promotes accessible and sustainable tourism worldwide.

The General Assembly, held every two years, is the organization’s highest decision-making body, where member states approve budgets, define strategic priorities, and explore innovations shaping the future of global tourism.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, this year’s gathering will be the largest in UNWTO history, with more than 160 delegations expected to attend.

The event marks a major milestone for the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector and supports the objectives of Vision 2030.

In addition to hosting the assembly and the 50th anniversary celebrations, Riyadh will also serve as the headquarters of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East.

The 2025 General Assembly will focus on key themes including AI-powered tourism, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

