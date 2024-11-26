The fifth edition of the season, one of the largest entertainment seasons in the region and the world, kicked off on October 12. The season witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors from all over the world, as thousands of diverse events were organized, including concerts, art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and entertainment activities catering to the taste of all segments and age groups of visitors.

The Riyadh Season events include 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, in addition to 10 festivals and exhibitions, with an area of ​​up to 7.2 million square meters, while the season itself includes 4,200 contracts and 2,100 companies, of which the percentage of local companies reaches about 95%.

The Riyadh Season has won the gold award at the Effie Awards Festival in the Middle East and North Africa for the 5V5 campaign in partnership with creative partner BigTime Creative Shop.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of GEA, appreciated the win and said via his account on “X” platform: "I thank all Saudis because they are behind this award and the future is stronger and better."

It’s also the only awards of their kind to look at the breadth of marketing campaigns, from purpose to execution to impact, highlighting successful ideas and encouraging dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness.

The Effie Awards are globally recognized as one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, taking into account all forms of marketing that contribute to the success of brands for over 50 years.

Winning its award has become a global symbol of achievement, and today it is celebrated worldwide in more than 50 programs in 125 markets, including Global Effie’s, regional programs in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).