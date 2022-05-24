DAVOS — Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh saw more than 15 million visitors in the first three months of 2022, backed by tons of entertainment activities in Riyadh Season, Assistant Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed said.



Addressing a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, she said that Saudi Arabia hosted 2,000 music shows amid the pandemic.



The assistant minister revealed that music and agri-tourism in Saudi Arabia have been witnessing massive growth in recent years.



Talking about the revival of the tourism sector post COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “People are going to travel and it doesn’t matter where they come from [in] the world, but they will come to try something new.”



“They will try to see something new. And we saw this in one of our destinations as well, which is called Al-Ahsa Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site for the largest palm tree oasis in the world.”

She pointed out the importance of data, saying, “We’ve built a data system, and we’ve invested heavily in our foundation of data where we’ve integrated with 10 different government entities to have a frequency of data.”

