The future of travel is all about personalisation and purpose and as we look ahead to 2025, global travellers will seek more meaningful, transformative experiences, says Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

"Whether that’s immersing themselves in nature, exploring heritage sites, or connecting with local cultures, travellers want depth and discovery," he says.

Recent insights from Skift Research show that 74% of travellers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, prioritise experiences that deeply shape their journeys. Coupled with the growing demand for sustainable tourism that benefits local ecosystems and communities, Ras Al Khaimah is ideally positioned to meet the needs of today’s travellers.

With 7,000 years of history and diverse landscapes spanning mountains, deserts and 64 km of sandy beaches, Ras Al Khaimah offers an array of authentic experiences, adventure activities, and world-class hotels providing spaces to recharge and reconnect.

These offerings also align with the growing ‘bleisure’ trend, as Ras Al Khaimah’s distinctive blend of adventure, relaxation, and discovery helps travellers make every trip count. We are also perfectly placed to meet the rise in ‘Detour Destinations’, where travellers combine tried and tested destinations with hidden gems; at only 45 minutes from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect detour for those coming to the Emirates, he notes.

"Similarly, the global demand for nature-positive tourism aligns with our commitment to preserving our environment and supporting local communities. Our focus has always been on harmonising luxury with preserving our emirate’s unique natural landscapes and heritage. As the first destination in the region to achieve EarthCheck Sustainable Destinations Silver Certification, initiatives like Responsible RAK exemplify our leadership in sustainable tourism and our commitment to supporting our partners," he highlights.

"As these trends shape the future of travel, Ras Al Khaimah is ready to lead the way as a destination that inspires, rejuvenates, and connects. By delivering a diverse, inclusive range of experiences – with sustainability at its core – the emirate is shaping itself as the destination of the future, for 2025 and beyond," Phillips adds.

