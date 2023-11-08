The Tourism authorities of Ras Al Khaimah and Oman have entered a new partnership that will allow for cross-destination travel, with a focus on adventure tourism.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would allow travellers to visit the UAE’s northernmost emirate and Oman’s Musandam Governorate on a single trip.

Musandam, a governate in Oman. Image courtesy: Omran (shutterstock/Shutterstock)

Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam are geographically connected through Al Hajar mountain range, which has rapidly become a hub for adventure and eco-tourism projects in both destinations.

Ras Al Khaimah, home to the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp that is associated with the famed British adventurer, also offers adventure enthusiasts experiences on Jebel Jais, the highest mountain peak in the UAE, such as the Jais Flight, the longest zipline in the world. Musandam is home to the world’s longest over-water zipline and offers several water sporting activities such as diving, snorkelling, and kayaking.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com