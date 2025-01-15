RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) reported its strongest year ever, welcoming a record-high 1.28 million overnight arrivals in 2024.

This milestone reflects a 12% growth in tourism revenues and a notable 15% increase in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visitors.

This success is a testament to the Emirate's strategic and sustainable growth vision to attract over 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030.

Commenting on the Emirate's achievements, Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, said, "2024 was a milestone year for Ras Al Khaimah, showcasing our commitment to sustainability, enhanced connectivity, and diverse experiences tailored to every traveller. Looking ahead, our vision extends beyond attracting more visitors; we aim to position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future. With significant investments, world-class events, and groundbreaking developments on the horizon, 2025 is set to be another remarkable year.

Several factors contributed to this robust performance in 2024, including the opening new hotels and resorts, a growing calendar of international events, increased connectivity to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, best-in-class marketing campaigns and over 2,200 international activities and market engagements across 70 cities.

RAKTDA gained global recognition for its sustainability efforts. Its sustainability programme was named the 'Middle East's Most Sustainable Project' at the Forbes Middle East 2024 Sustainability Leaders' Summit.

This accolade reflects the Emirate's leadership in sustainable tourism, being the first destination in the region to earn the EarthCheck Sustainable Destinations Silver Certification. Initiatives such as Responsible RAK, a certification programme for hotels and tourism businesses, further reinforce this commitment.

Connectivity to Ras Al Khaimah improved significantly with the introduction of direct flights from cities in Poland, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India. These additions, facilitated by Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, have enhanced accessibility for global travellers.

The hospitality sector in Ras Al Khaimah expanded with the openings of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort and Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort. These developments introduced luxury experiences, including the Emirate's first overwater villas.

The Emirate also solidified its reputation as a hub for world-class events. Highlights included the third HIGHLANDER Adventure hiking challenge, the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Championship, the Arab Aviation Summit, and the Global Citizen Forum, hosted for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, the 16th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup, and the debut of the Seven Wonders experiential concert series drew significant attention.

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 2025 with a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration, setting two new Guinness World Records titles for the 'Largest aerial display of a tree formed by multi-rotor drones' and the 'Largest aerial image of a seashell formed by drone'.

RAKTDA's workplace culture was celebrated for the fourth consecutive year, achieving certification as a Great Place to Work. The authority was recognised in categories such as 'Best Workplaces in the Middle East', 'Best Workplaces in Hospitality in the GCC', and 'Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC'.

Ras Al Khaimah continues to diversify and expand its reach in both established and emerging markets, with the CIS, GCC, Europe, India and China remaining core to its strategy.

China has also emerged as a significant growth market. In 2024, RAKTDA boosted visibility in China through strategic initiatives, including collaborations with Huawei Group and prominent Chinese travel platform Trip.com, plus establishing a robust presence on Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat, Red, and Douyin.

These efforts have earned RAKTDA notable recognitions, including Best Global Partner and Outstanding Strategic Partner of the Year by Trip.com, as well as the title of Fastest-Growing Tourism Destination from Huawei Petal Ads, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's position as a rising destination for Chinese travellers.

In 2024, Ras Al Khaimah experienced a remarkable 15% year-over-year growth in MICE visitor numbers, reinforcing its status as a premier MICE destination. This success is attributed to several strategic initiatives by RAKTDA, including over 80 international MICE activities and market engagements across 20 markets.

The Emirate's balanced approach to sustainable tourism ensures growth without compromising its unique culture. This vision has already garnered global recognition, with Ras Al Khaimah ranked among the top ten cities for expats in the InterNations City Ranking 2024.

The Emirates was also named the world's best city for expats to get started abroad, second for working overseas, and fifth for ease of settling in.

The success of its inaugural Emirati Hospitality Programme in partnership with Career Lab and Les Roches University, which graduated 18 local talents, underscores the Emirate's dedication to nurturing future leaders in tourism.