RIYADH — The Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced on Monday the groundbreaking launch of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, a multi-functional venue poised to revolutionize the concept of entertainment, sports, and cultural events in Saudi Arabia.



This iconic stadium, situated atop the stunning 200m-high Tuwaiq cliff near Riyadh, embodies Qiddiya’s commitment to the Power of Play philosophy.



Designed by the renowned Populous architectural firm, the stadium is set to become the first fully integrated venue featuring a unique combination of a retractable roof, pitch, and an LED wall.



This innovative design not only offers versatility in hosting diverse events but also includes a transformative LED wall for live broadcasts, films, and laser shows, providing an immersive experience for every visitor.



Abdullah Aldawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Company, emphasized the stadium's central role in making Qiddiya City a global entertainment, sports, and cultural hub.



The venue, leveraging advanced technology and a novel design, aims to place spectators at the heart of every event, offering interactive experiences with holographic technology and virtual celebrity interactions.



The stadium’s strategic location in Qiddiya City connects it to the vibrant Gaming & Esport District and other entertainment offerings. Accessible through various transportation modes, it also lies in proximity to extensive shopping, dining, and hotel facilities.



With a capacity of 45,000 seats, the multi-use stadium will serve as the home ground for Al Hilal and Al Nassr football clubs and is a proposed venue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



It’s also set to host major regional sports events like the Saudi King Cup and the Asian Cup.



The venue’s climate-controlled facilities, utilizing an eco-friendly cooling lake for energy efficiency, enable year-round event hosting. This innovative approach to climate control aligns with the sustainable practices promoted in the region.



Projected to attract 1.8 million annual visits, the stadium is a cornerstone of Vision 2030, aimed at fostering a vibrant society, boosting the economy, and building an ambitious nation.



It will play a significant role in driving tourism and job creation.



This announcement is part of a series of developments following the Crown Prince's unveiling of the transformative vision for Qiddiya City, emphasizing the power of play philosophy based on decades of research highlighting play's critical role in human development and societal cohesion.



The unveiling of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium marks a significant milestone in the development of Qiddiya City’s world-first multi-use Gaming & Esports District, with more exciting announcements expected in the coming weeks.

