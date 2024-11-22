Qatar - Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the groundbreaking ceremony for Land of Legends Qatar took place today, launching the development of a landmark destination set to transform tourism and entertainment in the region.

This milestone project, born of a dynamic partnership between FTG Development and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, establishing itself as a premier attraction in the heart of Simaisma.



The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company , Their Excellencies the Ministers, Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Mr. Fettah Tamince, Founder of FTG Development and President of Land of Legends in Antalya, Turkey, Mr. Sebastien Bazil, CEO of Accor Group, in addition to a number of dignitaries, experts, and officials of the State of Qatar's real estate investment and tourism sectors.



Land of Legends Qatar is a foreign investment project in the State of Qatar’s tourism sector, and a first major development within Simaisma Project, which spans over 8 million square meters and stretches along a stunning 7-kilometer beach.

This expansive project emphasizes sustainability, integrates smart systems, and leverages advanced construction technologies to create an environmentally responsible development with world-class features.

Alongside the theme park, Simaisma will feature an 18-hole golf course, a luxury yacht marina, high-end residential villas, and a variety of dining and retail options, establishing it as a premier leisure destination.



Expected to attract 2 million visitors annually, Land of Legends Qatar will play a central role in advancing Qatar’s tourism landscape and supporting the nation’s goals for economic diversification.

The project, which spans over 650,000 sqm, offers an unforgettable experience, taking visitors on an enchanting journey inspired by Ibn Battuta, across seven themed zones with multi unique themed attractions.

Land of Legends Qatar unfolds as a modern "Rihlah", inviting guests to explore diverse landscapes, immersive experiences, and cultural marvels. This destination is packed with delights for all ages, including the family-friendly Kingdom Hotel with conference facilities and beachside activities, and Music Hotel, a multicultural destination which hosts a futuristic celebration of the world’s music and its forward evolution with a total of 1000 hotel rooms, from an impressive 80-meter-high mountain to boat parades along scenic canals and thrilling water adventures, every corner promises something extraordinary.

A first Moving Theater of the region, equipped with state-of-the-art interactive technology, promises a fully immersive cinematic experience. Flying Theater, a soaring adventure ride flying over the Natural Marvels of the Arabic World Today, which transforms into the Fantastical myths and legends of the region. Visitors can also enjoy luxurious villas and a world-class dining selection, making each moment truly special.



On the occasion of the groundbreaking for the first major entertainment destination within the Simaisma Project, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, said:

"This event marks an important step toward realizing an ambitious vision aimed at enhancing Qatar's position regionally and internationally, establishing it as a leading tourist destination. The 'Land of Legends' project is a key component of Qatar's strategy to diversify its national economy, offering an exceptional experience that will contribute to attracting investments and advancing the tourism sector."

His Excellency emphasized that the Ministry of Municipality plays a pivotal role in supporting the project through strategies aimed at improving the quality of life, promoting sustainability, fostering innovation, and providing advanced infrastructure. He also pointed out the Ministry’s commitment to careful planning and ensuring the project’s integration with the master plan for the Simaisma area, which guarantees the project's sustainability and supports the development of a sustainable and long-term community.

He added: "This project not only enhances tourism but also contributes to creating promising investment opportunities and strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, which supports long-term economic development and lays the foundation for an integrated community that aligns with Qatar's future vision."



In his speech at the ceremony, Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, emphasized that this event marks a significant milestone in enhancing Qatar's position as a leading tourism destination on both regional and global levels. He stated: "The Simaisma Project embodies an inspiring vision that reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class entertainment experience with a distinctive Qatari touch. It also aims to attract investments in the tourism sector and create new job opportunities, all while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability, which are integral to Qatar's future vision."



He highlighted that Qatari Diar possesses extensive expertise and advanced resources in real estate development, spanning over two decades across 20 cities in 4 continents. These projects cover diverse sectors, including entertainment, commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments, as well as smart cities, infrastructure, and their associated services. Eng. Al-Ali added: “This wealth of experience ensures that our partnership in developing the largest entertainment city in the region is both robust and pioneering, capable of achieving exceptional outcomes."



Mr. Fettah Tamince, Founder of FTG Development and President of Land of Legends, said: “We are delighted to bring the unique Land of Legends experience to Qatar with our partner Qatari Diar, creating a destination that is more than just a theme park or hotel. It is a lively world of entertainment and leisure that will add a new dimension to Qatar’s attractions and become a top choice for holidays and fun for millions in the region.”



Qatari Diar has a rich portfolio of developments within and outside Qatar, having 50 investment projects under development in 20 countries, combining an investment value of around US$35 billion.

